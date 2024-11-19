G20 leaders adopt Rio de Janeiro Declaration

+ ↺ − 16 px

The G20 leaders adopted the outcome declaration of the highest-level summit in Rio de Janeiro.

"We, the Leaders of the G20, met in Rio de Janeiro on 18-19 November 2024 to address major global challenges and crises and promote strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth," the document reads, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The declaration does not contain any remarks that the statement was not approved by all countries. Earlier on Monday, the press office of Argentine President Javier Milei said that the president agreed to sign the G20 statement, but he would state his disagreement with a number of points - in particular the ones dealing with taxes, "legal inequality" and "restrictions for the freedom of expression on social media.".

News.Az