G7 approves document on providing a separate security guarantee to Ukraine

The document on providing separate security guarantees to Ukraine was approved by the G7 members, Japanese Prime Minister Funmio Kishida said at the briefing of the G7 leaders after the meeting of the NATO countries and the President of Ukraine in Vilnius, News.az reports.

"This document will be open to all countries that intend to support Ukraine, and I hope that more countries will join this document. The G7 countries will continue to stand firmly by Ukraine," Kishida said.

News.Az