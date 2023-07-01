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Ministers Meeting
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Global leaders are gathering in Paris today for a key G7 Development Ministers’ Meeting—and the agenda signals more than routine diplomacy.29 Apr 2026-09:27
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Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defence Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met on Thursday in Baku with a delegation led by Lord Vernon Coaker, the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Defence, to discuss military cooperation between the two countries.05 Dec 2025-10:32
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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Vienna on Wednesday on the margins of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council meeting to discuss the development of the strong friendship, brotherhood and strategic alliance between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.04 Dec 2025-09:39
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U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha have both received invitations to attend a planned EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on February 12, News.az reports citing Politico.30 Jan 2025-00:44
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The 31st Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) begins today in Malta, News.az reports citing foreign media.05 Dec 2024-18:29
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The Group of Seven (G7) finance meeting kicked off in Italy late on Thursday, with talks among G7 finance ministers and central bank governors expected to focus on global economic trends, financial support for Ukraine and multilateral development banking.24 May 2024-02:39
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