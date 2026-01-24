G7+ to supply Ukraine with thousands of energy units

G7+ to supply Ukraine with thousands of energy units

+ ↺ − 16 px

G7+ partner countries have announced new large-scale energy support packages for Ukraine, pledging thousands of units of critical equipment to help restore infrastructure damaged by ongoing Russian attacks.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko revealed the commitments following an urgent coordination meeting of the G7+ group focused on energy assistance. She said Ukrainian officials briefed partners on the current state of the energy sector and outlined the most urgent needs for restoring power and heating systems across the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Svyrydenko thanked international allies for continued support and confirmed that new aid packages would deliver more than 6,000 units of large-scale energy equipment, alongside fresh contributions to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

The European Union will provide 447 generators. Italy has committed €10 million to the Energy Support Fund and earmarked an additional €50 million in its 2026 budget. Lithuania will send 90 generators.

Germany announced €60 million in assistance, plus extensive equipment deliveries including 33 cogeneration units, 15 mobile hybrid generators, 300 photovoltaic systems, 375 battery units, 31 boiler units, 45 construction machines, and 10 industrial boilers. The United Kingdom will contribute nearly €23 million to the Energy Support Fund.

The United States will allocate more than $400 million toward humanitarian projects supporting Ukrainian civilians. France will deliver over 100 generators with total capacity of 13 megawatts. Japan will supply 140 small and medium generators, 60 transformers, repair equipment, two cogeneration units, and 13 frequency converter systems.

Ukrainian officials say the equipment will play a vital role in stabilizing electricity and heating supplies, particularly during winter months, as Russian strikes continue to target critical infrastructure.

Svyrydenko also invited G7+ representatives to visit Ukraine to witness firsthand the impact of energy attacks on civilian life and infrastructure resilience.

The latest commitments underline continued international backing for Ukraine’s energy security and recovery efforts amid the ongoing war.

News.Az