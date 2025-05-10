Galatasaray secures away victory over Trabzonspor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Galatasaray claimed an important away win against Trabzonspor in the latest fixture of the Turkish Süper Lig, News.Az reports.

The Istanbul-based club delivered a strong performance on the road, securing three valuable points as the title race heats up.

The match, held at the Şenol Güneş Stadium in Trabzon, saw Galatasaray dominate key moments and convert their chances effectively. Despite strong resistance from the home side, the visitors maintained control and emerged victorious at the final whistle.

This result strengthens Galatasaray's position in the league standings and adds further pressure on their rivals. Meanwhile, Trabzonspor will look to regroup and bounce back in their upcoming matches.

Full match statistics and goal details are expected to follow as post-match analysis continues.

News.Az