Galatasaray sign Turkiye goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakır from Trabzonspor
Galatasaray have confirmed the signing of Turkiye international goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakır from Trabzonspor for a fee of up to €36 million ($42.15 million), the Super Lig club announced Tuesday.
The 29-year-old, who has earned 31 caps for Turkiye since his 2019 debut against Greece, has signed a contract keeping him at Galatasaray until the end of the 2029–30 season, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The Super Lig champions have also bolstered their squad with the additions of Ivory Coast defender Wilfried Singo from AS Monaco for €30.8 million and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli. Osimhen, previously on loan at Galatasaray, joined permanently in July for a Turkish record €75 million