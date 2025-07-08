Galatasaray target permanent deal for Victor Osimhen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Galatasaray has made a bold move to secure Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen on a permanent transfer, following his sensational loan spell during the 2024-2025 season.

Under head coach Okan Buruk, the Istanbul giants are aiming to finalize a historic deal that would not only break club records but also reinforce their ambitions on the European stage, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Osimhen, 26, proved to be a game-changer for Galatasaray last season, netting 37 goals and delivering eight assists in just 41 appearances across all competitions.

His clinical finishing, physical dominance,and relentless work ethic propelled the club to a domestic double, as they clinched both the Süper Lig title and the Turkish Cup.

He also earned the Süper Lig Golden Boot, solidifying his reputation as one of the most lethal forwards in world football.

Recognizing his impact and potential to lead Galatasaray's resurgence in European competitions, the club has moved swiftly to secure his long-term services.

Sources close to the negotiations have confirmed that Galatasaray has reached a full personal agreement with Osimhen.

The Nigerian international has accepted a three-year contract with an optional fourth year, set to earn him a net salary of 16 million euros ($18.7 million) annually.

Factoring in bonuses, image rights and advertising payments, Osimhen’s total annual compensation could rise to as much as 25 million euros, making him the highest-paid footballer in Turkish football history.

Osimhen’s preference for Galatasaray has been a driving force in the negotiations.

Despite strong interest from Premier League sides, Serie A contenders, and top-tier Saudi clubs, the striker has reportedly communicated directly with Napoli, expressing his desire to remain in Istanbul.

He is said to be content with life in Türkiye and deeply connected with the fan base that embraced him from his first match.

However, the negotiations with Napoli for a permanent transfer have proven more complex.

The Italian club remains firm on their valuation, pointing to a 75 million euro release clause in Osimhen’s contract, which runs until June 2026.

Galatasaray's initial offer of 60 million euros was swiftly rejected, with Napoli insisting on the full clause amount and favorable payment terms.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that while Napoli is unwilling to lower their price, Galatasaray is preparing a revised offer that includes additional bonuses and structured payments designed to close the gap.

Should Galatasaray meet the 75 million euro demand, it would mark the most expensive transfer in Turkish football history, eclipsing the club’s 34.5 million euro signing of Mauro Icardi in 2023.

Osimhen’s path to this point has been marked by steady progression and determination.

Born on Dec. 29, 1998, in Lagos, Nigeria, he began his career with Ultimate Strikers Academy before moving to Germany to join VfL Wolfsburg in 2017.

After limited opportunities in the Bundesliga, he revived his career on loan at Belgian side Charleroi, scoring 20 goals in 36 matches.

That breakout season earned him a move to Lille in France, where he continued his rise by scoring 18 goals in 38 appearances.

Napoli signed Osimhen in 2020, and he quickly established himself as a cornerstone of their attack.

Over four seasons in Serie A, he scored 76 goals in 133 matches and was instrumental in Napoli's first Scudetto win in over three decades during the 2022-2023 campaign.

His performances in Italy elevated his profile internationally and led to his consistent selection for the Nigerian national team, for whom he has scored 26 goals in 41 appearances as of July 2025.

From a financial standpoint, Galatasaray’s pursuit of Osimhen represents both a bold investment and a clear signal of intent.

The scale of the transfer package, both in terms of transfer fee and salary, underscores the club’s ambition to not only dominate Turkish football but to reestablish itself as a force in the UEFA Champions League.

Galatasaray believe Osimhen is the player to lead that charge, a proven goal scorer with the experience and hunger to deliver on the biggest stages.

News.Az