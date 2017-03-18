Ganja takes up role as CIS Cultural Capital 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ganja, has hosted a ceremony as the city is assuming its new role as a Cultural Capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) 2017.

Head of Ganja City Executive Authority Elmar Valiyev opened the ceremony and said he is pleased to see the visitors in the homeland of a great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi, APA’s western bureau reports.

Valiyev said Ganja has ancient history and culture, and it deserves to be cultural capital of the CIS.

Chair of the Intergovernmental Foundation for Humanitarian Cooperation of Member States of CIS, Russian President's special envoy for international cultural cooperation Mikhail Shvidkoy said that though Ganja was mainly known as an industrial center in the USSR, its history, science and art have been constantly developing.

Mentioning Nizami Ganjavi, he said that this contribution to the world is enough for the city’s becoming a cultural capital. Shvidkoy added that Ganja deserves to be not only a cultural capital of the CIS, but also the world

Deputy director of Department for Humanitarian Cooperation, Political and Social Problems of the Executive Committee of the CIS Amonzhan Eshonkulov conveyed his congratulations and noted that various cities are assuming this status from 2011. He noted that Ganja is a modern developing city preserving its old traditions. Eshonkulov also stressed that Ganja is situated on the ancient Silk Road and its caret and silk are world-known.

Thereafter, a presentation of Certificate of Cultural Capital of the CIS 2017 was held. The certificate was presented to head of Ganja City Executive Power Elmar Valiyev.

MP Parvin Karimzade, Academician-Secretary of ANAS Ganja Department, Academician Fuad Aliyev spoke about scientific, educational and well-known figures of Ganja. It was noted that Ganja hosted several international projects and distinguished in successfully realization of these projects.

At the end, a group of sportsmen were awarded for successes in sport in 2016.

After opening of the project, the guests attended the event held in Heydar Aliyev Park Complex on the occasion of Nowruz Holiday.

In the second half of the day, a concert devoted to official opening of “Ganja-2017 CIS Cultural Capital” international project will be held.

News.Az

