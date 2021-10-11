Ganja terror only aimed at causing mass casualties among Azerbaijani civilians – top official

+ ↺ − 16 px

The only purpose of a terrorist attack committed by Armenia on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city a year ago was to cause mass casualties among innocent civilians, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration, tweeted Monday, News.Az reports.

“A year passed since Ganja terror of Armenia. By employing SCUD ballistic missiles Armenia's pol-military leadership ordered to attack Ganja city. There was no military necessity for this deliberate missile attack. Only purpose was to cause mass casualties among innocent civilians,” Hajiyev wrote.

News.Az