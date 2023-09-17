Garabagh separatists accept Azerbaijan’s conditions: Aghdam-Khankendi road to be opened

+ ↺ − 16 px

The separatist regime in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh has decided to accept the joint proposal of the Khankendi office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, News.Az reports.

Thus, the simultaneous transportation of food cargo by ICRC along the Lachin-Khankendi and the Aghdam-Khankendi road will be provided.

Earlier, an agreement on the simultaneous opening of these was reached on September 1. The separatists expediently delayed this process.

Azerbaijan's principled position once again prevailed.

Apparently, the separatists are gradually beginning to realize that the sooner they stop their reckless resistance, the better. After all, it is obvious that the reintegration of the Armenian minority of Karabakh is the only way to ensure their bright future.

News.Az