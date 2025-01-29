Garmin smartwatches face global outage, customers report malfunctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Garmin is facing growing frustration from customers worldwide after users reported issues with their smartwatches.

Many have experienced a blue triangle appearing when attempting to turn on their devices, while others are stuck on the startup screen, News.Az reports, citing BBC. Garmin's Fenix 8 smartwatches, which retail for just under £1,000 ($1,200), are some of the devices to have issues - however not all watches are affected by the outage.The firm told the BBC it was aware of the problem, and suggested users reset their devices - adding it would "provide more information on a permanent fix when available".Customers have taken to social media to express their frustration at their smartwatches not working properly and what many see as the company's slow response.Garmin has offered a potential solution to the problem, involving resetting the device and connecting to a Garmin app.But it concedes that this alone may not solve the problem, and in that case it is advising people to factory reset their device.Some people on social media have claimed that even after a factory reset, they are unable to get their smartwatch to function properly."Their instructions don't fix it and Garmin are silent," one person said in a post on X.And Absolute Radio DJ Leona Graham is one of the people to share their frustrations online, along with footage of the blue triangle.

News.Az