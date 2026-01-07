Gary O’Neil named Strasbourg coach after Rosenior exit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gary O’Neil has been named the new head coach of Strasbourg, replacing Liam Rosenior, the French Ligue 1 club announced on Wednesday.

O’Neil moves to France after Rosenior departed the club on Tuesday to take up a role with Premier League side Chelsea, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The 42-year-old former Bournemouth and Wolves manager brings significant Premier League experience to Strasbourg. As a player, O’Neil enjoyed a career that included spells at Portsmouth and Middlesbrough and earned caps at England under-21 level.

“I’m excited to get started and proud to be part of this fantastic club,” O’Neil said in a statement released by Strasbourg. “We have an exciting group of players and clear ambitious objectives for the season. My focus is on working hard with the squad to give everything for the club’s success.”

O’Neil takes charge of the Alsatians with the club currently seventh in Ligue 1. Strasbourg, who won their only French league title in 1979, have not recorded a league victory since November 9. However, they are top of their Conference League group after wins over teams including Crystal Palace and Aberdeen.

During his time in England’s top flight, O’Neil guided Bournemouth to Premier League survival and later took over at Wolves following the turbulent departure of Julen Lopetegui. He left Wolves in December 2024 with the club in 19th place, having secured just two league wins that season.

O’Neil’s first match in charge of Strasbourg will be the French Cup last-32 tie against fourth-tier Avranches on Saturday.

News.Az