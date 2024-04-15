Gas export from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz increased this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-March of the current year, 11 133,6 mln. cubic meters of gas was transported via the main gas pipelines of Azerbaijan, and an increase of 1.2% was observed in comparison with the indicator of the previous year, News.az reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

50,1% of gas transportation was implemented via the Baku-Tbilisi-Arzurum South Caucasus gas pipeline.

Through this pipeline, the gas produced in the Shah Deniz gas condensate field is exported.

During the reporting period, 5 582,1 mln. cubic meters of gas was transported via this pipeline (a 1,28% increase).

Note that last year, 39 806,9 mln. cubic meters of gas was transported via the main gas pipelines of Azerbaijan, and an increase of 1,4% was observed in comparison with the indicator of the previous year.

54,8% of gas transportation was implemented via the Baku-Tbilisi-Arzurum South Caucasus gas pipeline. During the reporting period, 21 800,1 mln. cubic meters of gas was transported via this pipeline (an 4,8% increase in comparison with the corresponding period of 2022).

