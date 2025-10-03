Gaza death toll nears 66,300

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 66,288 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 2023, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

A ministry statement said that 63 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 227 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 169,165 in the Israeli onslaught, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

It also noted that 15 Palestinians were killed and 80 others injured by Israeli army fire while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,597, with over 19,054 others wounded since May 27.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 13,420 people and injured 57,124 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

