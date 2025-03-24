Gaza's largest hospital erupts in flames after being bombed

Palestinians try to put out a fire at the emergency department of the Nasser hospital after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Khan Younis on Sunday. AFP

Gaza's Health Ministry reported that Israel's military struck the largest hospital in southern Gaza on Sunday night. Nasser Hospital confirmed that one person was killed in the attack.

The ministry says the strike caused a large fire in the surgical building of the hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis. The hospital says there are a number of wounded, News.Az reports citing Gulf Today.

Israel's military did not immediately comment.

Nasser Hospital was overwhelmed with dead and wounded when Israel resumed the war in Gaza last week with a surprise wave of airstrikes that killed hundreds of people.

Like other medical facilities around Gaza, the hospital has been damaged by Israeli raids and strikes throughout the war.

