Geneva hosts second round of Iran-US nuclear talks

The second round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States, mediated by Oman, has begun in Geneva, Switzerland.

The U.S. delegation is represented by presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Iran’s team is led by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, heading what officials described as a “diplomatic and specialized” delegation.

In comments to the BBC on Sunday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said Tehran could consider diluting its uranium enriched to 60% as a sign of flexibility. However, he firmly ruled out any agreement that would require zero uranium enrichment on Iranian soil.

The Geneva meeting follows a first round of talks held in Muscat, the capital of Oman, on Feb. 6. Both sides characterized those discussions as a “good start,” though they did not produce any tangible breakthrough.

