George Tsereteli: OSCE PA to observe presidential election in Azerbaijan from objective and neutral perspective

George Tsereteli: OSCE PA to observe presidential election in Azerbaijan from objective and neutral perspective

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has received a delegation led by the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli.

The press service of the Foreign Ministry told APA that the sides discussed cooperation issues between the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and Azerbaijan, noting the importance of developing ties in the spirit of constructive dialogue and understanding.

Tsereteli expressed his confidence that holding the first international session of the Silk Road Support Group in Baku on March 13 will make a tangible contribution to strengthening cooperation.

Elmar Mammadyarov, touching upon the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, stressed the unacceptability of the forcible change of internationally recognized borders. According to him, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved on the basis of the resolutions of the UN Security Council, the Helsinki Final Act, taking into account the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Referring to the forthcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan, Mammadyarov said that the elections will be held in a transparent and democratic manner.

In his turn, Tsereteli stressed that the OSCE PA will observe the election from an objective and neutral perspective.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the OSCE PA as well as other issues on the OSCE agenda.

News.Az

News.Az