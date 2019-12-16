Yandex metrika counter

Georgia ambassador's service car robbed in Yerevan

The service car of the Georgian ambassador to Armenia was robbed in Yerevan.

On December 13-14, from 11:30 pm to 11:30 am, an unknown person or persons stole the side mirrors of a car with diplomatic license plates in a building in downtown Yerevan.

Police officers arrived at the scene and are preparing a report on the case.

According to shamshyan.com, the car is registered at the Georgian Embassy in Armenia and serves the Ambassador.

