Georgia announces final results of parliamentary election

The Georgian Central Election Commission (CEC) has published the final results of the parliamentary election in the country, held on October 31.

"Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia" ruling party won the election. As a result of two rounds, the party won 60 MP seats in the parliament with 48.22 percent of the votes. Given the victory of the ruling party in all 30 single-mandate constituencies, it ultimately won 90 MP mandates.

News.Az