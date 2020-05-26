Georgia celebrates Independence Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today Georgian people mark Independence Day, commemorating May 26, 1918 – the day when the Act of Independence was adopted and which established the First Democratic Republic of Georgia.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no large-scale events will take place around the country, with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia marking the date with the country’s armed forces, on the base of the fourth mechanized brigade.

"Over the past several years, May 26 has been marked as a large-scale public holiday," Prime Minister’s spokesperson Irakli Chikovani said.

"This year, due to the pandemic, we have to mark this very important holiday in a different style and avoid public gatherings," Agenda.ge cited him as saying.

After being a part of the former Soviet Union, the country regained its sovereignty on April 9, 1991.

News.Az

