Georgia concerned over Mideast conflict, condoles with Iran and Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Government of Georgia has expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict in the Middle East and extended condolences to both Iran and Israel, urging an end to hostilities and a return to diplomacy.

In an official statement, the government said it was “closely and with deep concern” monitoring the ongoing military actions in the region, warning that they threaten “the security and prosperity of all countries in the Middle East,” News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

“We express our condolences to the Iranian people and the Islamic Republic of Iran, where the ongoing hostilities have claimed the highest number of lives, including the Supreme Leader, other political leaders, many innocent people, and dozens of children,” the statement said.

At the same time, Tbilisi also conveyed sympathy to Israel.

“We express our condolences to our friendly Jewish people and to Israel over the deaths of civilians as a result of the hostilities,” the government said.

The statement further underlined Georgia’s solidarity with Arab states in the Gulf region.

“The Government of Georgia expresses full solidarity with the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, with whom Georgia maintains excellent partnership relations,” it said.

Calling for de-escalation, the Georgian government expressed hope for the restoration of peace in the Middle East in the near future.

“For this to happen, military actions must give way to diplomacy and political dialogue,” the statement said.

The authorities also pledged to safeguard Georgian nationals in the region.

“The Government of Georgia will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our citizens in the region and to protect their interests,” the statement concluded.

News.Az