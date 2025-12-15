Georgia condemns Sydney attack, offers condolences

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Georgian government has condemned Sunday's terrorist attack in Sydney, expressing solidarity with the Australian people and offering condolences to the victims and their families.

“Georgia strongly condemns the terrorist act in Sydney, targeted against members of the Jewish community gathered to celebrate Hanukkah…Acts of anti-Semitism undermine our shared values, and we must firmly oppose them wherever they occur,” Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

The attack took place yesterday at Bondi Beach, where two men, reportedly a father and son aged 50 and 24, opened fire during a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony. Sixteen people, including one of the attackers, were killed and 40 others injured. The second suspect, Sydney resident Naveed Akram, was arrested. Reports suggest a third suspect surrendered voluntarily.

Eyewitnesses praised the courage of Ahmed al Ahmed, a 43-year-old Muslim fruit vendor, who disarmed one of the shooters before being shot twice by the second attacker.

Police also discovered and safely defused two improvised explosive devices at the scene.

The attack has sparked international condemnation and raised renewed concern over anti-Semitic violence.

