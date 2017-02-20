Georgia doesn’t recognize “referendum” in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia has said it doesn’t recognize the “referendum” held in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A “referendum” is being held Feb. 20 in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, occupied by Armenia, to amend the “constitution” of the illegal regime created in the occupied lands.

“Georgia doesn’t recognize independence of Nagorno-Karabakh and, consequently, it doesn’t recognize the results of the "referendum" held there,” reads a message from the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

