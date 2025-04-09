Georgia faces massive power outage - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A widespread power outage has struck Georgia.

The power outage affected much of the country, including cities such as Batumi, Poti, Grigoleti, Kutaisi, Borjomi, Kaspi, Zugdidi, Telavi, and parts of Tbilisi, News.Az reports, citing Telegram channel Tbilisi Life.

The electricity distribution company Telmico has attributed the blackout to a significant technical failure.

While some areas have begun to see electricity restored, local reports mention that power supply is unstable, with homes experiencing flickering lights.

News.Az