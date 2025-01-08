Georgian Dream flags waving at the party's rally in Akhaltsikhe, September 8, 2024. Photo: GD's official Facebook page

Tbilisi has managed to avoid the Ukrainian scenario, but the struggle to maintain peace in the country continues, the political council of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party said in a statement.

"With great efforts and through an uncompromising struggle, Georgia managed to avoid the Ukrainian scenario. However, the struggle for peace continues, and this battle must be brought to an end," the statement said, News.Az reports, citing TASS. The party reminded that as long as the fighting in Ukraine persists, there will always be efforts to establish a "second front" in Georgia. In this regard, the party's political council emphasized that the people of Georgia must fight to the bitter end to ensure their survival.The statement also referenced the attempts by the so-called Deep State to control Washington and its foreign policy. The Georgian authorities believe that the current global crises, including the situation in Ukraine, are the result of actions by the Deep State."The Deep State has staged the flames of war in numerous countries of the world. The most devastating effect of the Deep State ammunition has been inflicted on our friendly country, Ukraine. Kyiv had sovereignty, territorial integrity, peace and almost $200 billion economy before 2014, but today it is almost destroyed, while the Maidan plotters won't take any responsibility for this," the Georgian Dream noted.

News.Az