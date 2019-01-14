Georgia marks national flag day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today Georgia marks the day of its national flag, Agenda.ge reports.

The current national flag was officially introduced on 14 January 2004.

The flag was used by the Georgian patriotic movement following the country's independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

By the late 1990s, the design had become widely known as 'the Georgian historical national flag' as vexillologists had pointed out the red-on-white Jerusalem cross shown as the flag of Tbilisi in a 14th-century map by Domenico and Francesco Pizzigano, the 14th century Venetian cartographers.

A majority of Georgians, including the Georgian church, supported the restoration of the flag that took place in 2004.

The State Council of Heraldry has called upon Georgian citizens today to set and raise the national flag on their home windows, balconies, fences, roofs and cars to honor Georgian statehood and independence, national and individual freedoms.

It is not right to identify the national flag only with state institutions, political parties and protest rallies. National flag day is primarily a national holiday. The national flag belongs to each family and is a symbol of dignity for every citizen of the country,” the council said.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili hosted a special event at her residency today and stated that the Georgian flag “symbolises the independence of the country, its freedom and everything which is valuable for us”.

I am very happy that today, for the first time, we raised the flag above the Atoneli Palace [which has become the residency of the Georgian president]. I have invited students today to the palace and I am happy that I will speak with them about the importance of the flag,” Zurabishvili said.

The day of the national flag was first marked in 2012.

Ukraine has congratulated Georgia on the national flag day.

