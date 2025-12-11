Georgia's foreign minister says Azerbaijan is a key partner

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili highlighted the significance of high-level talks to further strengthen relations with Azerbaijan.

The minister was speaking to journalists in Turkmenistan while commenting on the recent meeting between the Prime Ministers of Georgia and Azerbaijan, Irakli Kobakhidze and Ali Asadov, News.Az reports, citing Report.

"We have a very important bilateral agenda with this country (Azerbaijan - ed.), and it is crucial that issues concerning the political and economic relations between our countries are discussed at the highest level. Azerbaijan is an important partner for Georgia, and these close relations also require daily political dialogue at the highest level," she stressed.

