+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia's ruling party held its final campaign rally on Wednesday in anticipation of critical parliamentary elections against a pro-Western opposition alliance.

Saturday's parliamentary elections are seen as a vital test for EU-candidate Georgia's democracy and long-held European aspirations.The ruling Georgian Dream party bussed tens of thousands of people, including public servants, from across the country to a campaign rally at the capital Tbilisi's central Freedom Square, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Demonstrators beat drums and shouted "Long live Georgian Dream!" as they marched down Tbilisi's tree-lined Rustaveli Avenue towards the venue, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.The column was led by Tsotne Ivanishvili, the son of powerful oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili who controls the ruling party and is widely seen as the man in charge in Georgia."By 2030, we will become a member of the European Union -- with dignity, with respect for Christianity, the Church, morality, independence and sovereignty," Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze told the crowd of some 55,000 people."The injustice of EU politicians and officials does not suit Europe, the rejection of Christian dogmas does not suit Europe, LGBT propaganda does not suit Europe and disrespect for others' sovereignty does not suit Europe."On Sunday, tens of thousands took to the streets for a pro-Europe rally in Tbilisi.In power since 2012, Georgian Dream initially pursued a liberal pro-Western policy agenda, but over the last two years has reversed course and been accused of moving closer to Moscow. Brussels froze Georgia's EU accession process earlier this year after Georgian Dream lawmakers passed a controversial "foreign influence law" targeting civil society.

News.Az