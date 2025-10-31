Georgia sends generators to Ukraine as Russian strikes trigger power outages

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia will send generators to Ukraine to help the country cope with emergency power cuts caused by ongoing Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has signed an order for the Georgian Energy Development Fund to purchase and deliver generators worth 1.5 million lari (over $500,000), according to Echo of the Caucasus, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukraine faces frequent electricity shortages, especially in Kyiv, as Russian strikes continue to target critical energy facilities — a situation expected to worsen during the winter months.

While Georgia has provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine before, political relations between the two nations remain strained. Tensions rose after Georgia refused to impose sanctions on Russia following its full-scale invasion in 2022, reflecting the ruling party’s cautious stance toward Moscow.

Georgia has also declined military assistance to Kyiv in the past, including the transfer of Buk air-defense systems once supplied by Ukraine in 2008.

News.Az