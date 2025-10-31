Ukraine claims to have destroyed Russian Oreshnik missile launcher

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s intelligence agencies have claimed the destruction of a launch system for three Oreshnik ballistic missiles at Russia’s Kapustin Yar testing range in the Astrakhan region.

According to Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) chief Vasyl Maliuk, the operation was conducted “on their territory at Kapustin Yar” through a joint effort involving the SBU, the Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR), and the Foreign Intelligence Service (SZR), News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Post.

“It was a very successful mission. The destruction was one hundred percent,” Maliuk stated, noting that this was the first time the agency had publicly disclosed such an operation. “It happened before the name ‘Oreshnik’ was widely used,” he added.

Ukrainian intelligence believes that Russia has launched one Oreshnik missile and lost a second, with at least one remaining operational.

Foreign Intelligence Service head Oleh Ivashchenko said Ukraine estimates Russia produced up to three such systems this year, with annual production expected to reach six.

