Georgian FM presented with medal of "100th Anniversary of the Diplomatic Service Bodies of Azerbaijan”

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani has met with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Dursun Hasanov at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, APA’s lo

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Dursun Hasanov has presented the medal of "100th Anniversary of the Diplomatic Service Bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan” to Georgian FM David Zalkaliani for his services on the strengthening of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia at the meeting.

The sides discussed actual issues of cooperation between the two countries.

“Georgian-Azerbaijani friendship and the strategic partnership began many years ago and will last for many years. I would like to congratulate Mr. Prime Minister on his appointment and wish you success in your future endeavors,” the Ambassador said.

