Georgian Foreign Ministry: "We do not recognize the so-called "elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh"

"Georgia does not recognize the so-called 'presidential and parliamentarian elections' in Nagorno-Karabakh," reads the statement posted on the official website of the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia reaffirms its support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and does not recognize the so-called presidential and parliamentarian elections held on March 31, 2020, in Nagorno-Karabakh.



Georgia supports exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in line with the norms and principles of international law," reads the statement.

News.Az

