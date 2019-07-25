Yandex metrika counter

Georgian former DM Irakli Okruashvili arrested

Irakli Okruashvili, the former Defense Minister of Georgia and current leader of the Victorious Georgia Political Party, has been detained, APA reports citing Georgia Today.

Reportedly, he has been arrested in front of the house of his political party member, Kote Kemularia. The special briefing will be held at 8:00 at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

Additional details will be specified in the nearest future.

News.Az


