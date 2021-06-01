Georgian government reduces nightly curfew

+ ↺ − 16 px

In order to support the farmers sell their agricultural produce, the Georgian government has decided to shorten the curfew from between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. to between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., Chief of the Operational Staff of the Interagency Coordination Council Giorgi Gibradze said.

The rule comes into play today, Agenda.ge reported.

Gibradze said that in addition to the farmers the easing of movement restrictions by one hour will apply to all citizens.

Georgia first imposed a curfew in March 2020. The country has reported 1,233 new cases of coronavirus, 1,002 recoveries and 31 deaths in the past 24 hours.

News.Az

News.Az