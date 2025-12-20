Georgian Interior Ministry warns citizens about rules for holding rallies

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Georgian Interior Ministry has warned citizens about the rules for holding rallies from December 21 to December 31, 2025, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Meetings should be held without processions, protesters should express their protest in Tbilisi, on the steps of the facade of the parliament building and in the surrounding area, and should not interfere with the movement of other citizens along the sidewalk and vehicles on the roadway.

The protesters should also not pose a threat to public safety and order, the normal work of bodies, enterprises, institutions and organizations, the ministry said in a statement.

