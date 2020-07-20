Georgian MFA: Information about the delivery of mortars to Armenia via Georgia is not true

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia has made a statement regarding the information on delivery of a large amount of mortar ammunition from Serbia through Georgia to Armenia disseminated in Azerbaijani media, Embassy of Georgia to the Republic of Azerbaijan told News.Az

"One of Azerbaijan’s media sources has published a disinformative article containing a myriad of inaccuracies. It is regrettable that the seemingly solid online source of Azerbaijan provides a biased description of facts, leads the society into error and tries to cast a shadow on the strategic partnership and friendship between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

We would like to highlight once again that Georgia and Azerbaijan are bonded through the ties of strategic partnership and long-term friendship between the two nations becoming increasingly stronger and deeper. Both countries play a pivotal role in the region and jointly carry out many regional and international projects of paramount importance. The aforesaid article reflects tendentious approaches and is directed towards creating artificial problems in the relationship between the two strategic partners," the statement says.

News.Az