Georgian PM mentions occupied territories in Ashgabat but avoids naming Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze spoke at an international forum in Turkmenistan on Friday, briefly referencing the occupation of two Georgian regions without naming the responsible party.

His remarks came during a plenary session in Ashgabat, where the forum’s chief guest was Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country recognized the independence of the separatist regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia following the 2008 war, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

“Against the backdrop of the ongoing occupation of two historical regions of Georgia, we view peace not just as a political choice but as an existential priority. Our country’s achievements directly reflect the strategy pursued by the government: peace fosters predictability, and predictability, in turn, becomes the foundation of a sustainable economy,” Kobakhidze said.

He did not directly mention Russia, which continues to expand its presence in both regions, effectively turning them into regional proxy zones. Georgia severed diplomatic relations with Moscow 16 years ago and officially considers the territories occupied.

The forum, marking the UN-declared International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, also brought together leaders from Armenia, Türkiye, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan. Russian was the main language of the event, while Kobakhidze spoke in English.

After briefly noting the occupation, the Georgian prime minister focused on positioning Georgia as a key player in regional transport links and the Middle Corridor, highlighting economic achievements and stating that a sustainable future “requires both dialogue and action.”

News.Az