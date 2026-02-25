+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has pledged that no journalist at the pro-government broadcasters Imedi and POSTV will be harmed following the United Kingdom’s recent sanctions against the companies for alleged Russian disinformation. He made the remarks during memorial events marking the 105th anniversary of the Soviet occupation of Georgia.

“Back in 2012, our government secured the fundamental right to media freedom, and we are responsible for ensuring that no one violates these basic rights,” Kobakhidze told reporters, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media. “These rights will be protected for both television companies and every journalist. Media freedom will be guaranteed at Imedi and POSTV — we take full responsibility for this. No journalist at any station will be disadvantaged; on the contrary. The government assumes full responsibility for media freedom from start to finish.”

The prime minister said the government will take “all necessary actions and measures” to safeguard Imedi and POSTV, adding: “All state and non-state companies must continue to cooperate with both outlets.”

Kobakhidze criticized the sanctions as a reflection of what he called the “tragic situation in European bureaucracy.” “In the UK, human rights are supposed to be valued, but today neither press freedom nor basic human rights are respected. This tragic state has been caused by European bureaucratic processes, including those in Britain. It is very sad, disgraceful — that is the brief comment I can give,” he said.

The sanctions, part of a wider UK package targeting 297 organizations on the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, accused the broadcasters of spreading disinformation about the war, including content that allegedly destabilized Ukraine or undermined its territorial integrity. UK authorities claimed Imedi portrayed the Ukrainian government as “illegitimate” or a “Western puppet.”

Measures include freezing the companies’ assets and property in the UK and banning their owners from managing other British businesses.

Imedi called the sanctions “pointless” and said it would continue serving the Georgian public. POSTV founder Shalva Ramishvili argued that the channels were targeted only because they “do not claim that Ukraine is defeating Russia.”

Until recently, Imedi was owneukraid by businessman Irakli Rukhadze, a U.S. citizen of Georgian origin living in the UK. This month, he sold his stake to Prime Media Global for a symbolic price, with current managers acquiring half of the shares.

A month before the sanctions, Viktor Japaridze, who owned the controlling stake in POSTV, transferred operational control of his shares to Zaza Maridishvili.

News.Az