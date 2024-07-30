Georgian PM warns of continuing terror risks amid Ukraine war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has warned that the risk of terrorist attacks in the country will persist as long as the war in Ukraine continues.

"These risks will persist as long as the war in Ukraine goes on. Our country will face these dangers until the situation changes. This is why we have repeatedly stated, and I can say again, that we hope the war will end next year. Based on our estimates and hopes, the war in Ukraine will end by next year at the latest," PM Kobahidze said in an interview with the local Imedi TV channel.According to Kobakhidze, recent assassination attempts on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and US presidential candidate Donald Trump, as well as the plot to assassinate Ivanishvili, are based on the same pattern.Georgia's State Security Service said earlier that it was investigating a plot to assassinate Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder and honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia ruling party, which involved former senior Georgian officials residing in Ukraine. The criminal investigation was launched into preparations for an act of terrorism and conspiracy to change the country’s constitutional order by force.

News.Az