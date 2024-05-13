Georgian police detain 20 protesters, including 3 foreigners

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 13, Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that 20 people, including three foreign citizens, were arrested during the overnight protest against the draft law on foreign agents.

Police say the arrests were made under administrative offenses of petty hooliganism and disobeying the lawful request of the police, News.Az reports citing Georgian media.According to the MIA, the law enforcement officers repeatedly asked the demonstrators to leave the area around the Parliament building, but “some of the rally participants did not comply with the lawful request of the police, violated public order, resisted the law enforcement officers and insulted them.”The MIA also says there are three foreign citizens among notes that three foreign citizens were arrested, giving only their initials: a 22-year-old from the Russian Federation, G.B.; a 29-year-old from the United States of America, P.H.; and another U.S. citizen who refused to give his identity and asked to be contacted by the U.S. Embassy. “The embassies of the United States of America and the Swiss Confederation [which represents the Russian interests in Georgia – eds.] have already been informed about the arrest of the mentioned persons,” – notes the release.

