Georgian president to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mikheil Kavelashvili will visit the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 15–16, according to a statement released by his press service.

According to the same source, today Mikheil Kavelashvili held an introductory meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Georgia, Faig Guliyev, News.Az reports citing Georgian media.

"The parties positively assessed the close and friendly relations between the two countries and discussed the main directions of the strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

The importance of stable and peaceful regional development was emphasized during the meeting. Mikheil Kavelashvili stated that in the context of ongoing global conflicts, trade wars, and geopolitical tensions, maintaining peace and stability in the region is becoming even more crucial.

The parties expressed their readiness to further strengthen the exemplary strategic cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

The President of Georgia expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for its unwavering support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The discussion also touched upon details of the President of Georgia’s first official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, scheduled for April 15–16," the statement from Kavelashvili’s press service reads.

News.Az