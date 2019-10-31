Georgian prisoners now to be employed in public service

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the first time in Georgia prisoners will be employed in public service and receive income from the state budget.

Per the decision of Georgian Justice Minister Tea Tsulukiani 10 inmates from Gldani #8 prison will be employed in the document digitization project of the Georgian Service Development Agency of the Ministry of Justice.



The project will kick off tomorrow in the prison and each involved inmate will receive 300 GEL monthly salary for the job.



ЭIt is an unprecedented project. The goal of such projects is to help the resocialization and rehabilitation process of inmates," Agenda.ge cited Tsulukiani as saying.



Another, agricultural project in the same prison employs seven inmates.

News.Az

