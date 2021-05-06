Georgian Vice PM: There are great opportunities for expanding economic relations and trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan

“There are great opportunities for expanding economic relations and trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan,” Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia David Zalkaliani has told journalists.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has also negatively affected expansion of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia, and raised certain problems. However, both Georgia and Azerbaijan are keen on deepening this cooperation and increasing trade turnover between the two countries. Some work is being done in this direction,” Zalkaliani said.

David Zalkaliani also noted a number of opportunities for cooperation in tourism sector of both countries. “Before the pandemic, the number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Georgia reached record level. We are determined to maintain and increase this level," the Georgian Vice PM emphasized.

News.Az

