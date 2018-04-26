Georgia’s former PM Bidzina Ivanishvili returns to politics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili is set to become the chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party again, agenda.ge reports.

Prime Minister of Georgia, Giorgi Kvirikashvili, announced changes in the ruling party management today at a briefing.

Bidzina Ivanishvili founded Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia in one of the hardest times for the country. The party has played a crucial role in the state’s democratic development. On my behalf as well as on behalf of the whole team, I offered and asked him as the founder of the party to take up the mantle and I am happy that he has agreed,” explained Kvirikashvili to the local media.

He said Bidzina Ivanishvili’s management will have a positive influence on the country’s political life and will serve as a new stimulus for the party.

The Georgian Dream political council meeting is planned to be held in a few days which will be followed by a congress meeting where party members will vote for Bidzina Ivanishvili as the new chairman of the party.

Businessman Bidzina Ivanishvili founded the Georgian Dream party in April 2012 to oppose Mikheil Saakashvili’s party United National Movement in Georgia’s parliamentary elections of 2012. The Georgian Dream coalition won with 54% of the votes.

Ivanishvili served as the Prime Minister of Georgia from 25 October 2012 to 17 November 2013 and resigned as he promised during his election campaign.

Georgia’s current Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has also served as the chairman of the ruling party Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia since May 2016.

News.Az

News.Az