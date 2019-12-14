German magazine publishes article on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany-based scientific journal “Politics and society in the Caucasus”, has published an article on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Co-authored by AzerTag’s employee of political and official news desk, Ph.D. in political sciences Anar Allahverdi and director of the Research Centre Southeast Europe and the Caucasus, Dr. Christian Johannes Henrich, the article notes that Azerbaijani territories were occupied as a result of an aggressive policy which Armenia has historically pursued.

The article analyzes the history of the conflict, as well as steps taken to resolve it.

