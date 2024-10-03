German’s Scholz advocates for conference with Ukraine and Russia participation

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for the establishment of conditions necessary for a conference aimed at settling the conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of Kyiv and Moscow’s participation.

"We now need a conference in which Ukraine and Russia will take part. And we need to create the conditions for that," Scholz told people in the city of Schwerin, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. He mentioned there was a conference on Ukraine in Burgenstock in June.The chancellor said it is very important to discuss what opportunities exist.

News.Az