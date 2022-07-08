Germany categorically refused to give Ukraine 200 armored personnel carriers

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht refused to supply Ukraine with these armored personnel carriers, citing German security interests, News.az reports citing DPA.

“We support Ukraine with everything we do possible. But we must guarantee Germany's ability to defend itself. Therefore, it is irresponsible to want to rob the Bundeswehr, especially at this time,” Lambrecht said.

General Eberhard Zorn, acting as the Inspector General of the German Armed Forces said that the Bundeswehr did not have the opportunity to transfer equipment from Ukraine to Ukraine their reserves. However, it should be noted that today Germany is armed with more than 800 Fuchs armored personnel carriers of various modifications.

Recall that Germany and the Netherlands promised to provide Ukraine with six more Panzerhaubitze self-propelled guns of 2000.

News.Az