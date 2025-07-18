Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals under tougher migration policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany deported 81 Afghan nationals back to Afghanistan on Friday in its second such operation since the Taliban took power in 2021 and the first under Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government, which has adopted a firmer approach to immigration.

The deportation flight, coordinated with Qatar, included men who had criminal records and were legally required to leave Germany, according to the Interior Ministry. Each deportee was provided up to €1,000 in financial support to prevent destitution, as German courts can block removals on humanitarian grounds, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Critics remain deeply concerned about deportations to Afghanistan amid ongoing human rights abuses under Taliban rule, including torture, extrajudicial killings, corporal punishment, and public executions, as highlighted by Germany’s Federal Foreign Office and advocacy groups like Pro Asyl.

Germany resumed deportations to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan over 10 months ago after a pause, with former Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledging a more assertive stance. His successor Merz campaigned on stricter migration controls and quickly implemented enhanced border checks and restrictions on family reunification after taking office in May.

Asylum applications in Germany dropped from 329,120 in 2023 to 229,751 in 2024, with further declines this year. Merz stated, “These figures clearly show we’re on the right track, but we’re not there yet.”

While Germany does not officially recognize the Taliban regime, it continues “technical coordination” with the government until further notice, Merz added.

The deportation coincides with a high-level meeting hosted by German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt at Zugspitze, Germany’s highest mountain. The summit will include counterparts from France, Poland, Austria, Denmark, the Czech Republic, and the EU’s migration commissioner Magnus Brunner, aiming to coordinate European responses to migration challenges.

News.Az