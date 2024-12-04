Germany does not rule out sending peacekeepers to Ukraine if ceasefire achieved

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has not ruled out the possibility of Berlin sending peacekeepers to Ukraine if a ceasefire is reached.

Speaking at a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, Baerbock suggested that German soldiers could be deployed to help ensure peace, News.Az reports, citing DPA news agency. She also emphasized that, alongside NATO membership as a security guarantee for Ukraine, "an international presence aimed at ensuring a ceasefire" could be a potential option.Baerbock further stated that Germany would support all efforts focused on achieving peace.Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron had mentioned that during a February 26 meeting of around 20 Western countries in Paris, the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine was discussed, though no consensus was reached. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that the deployment of foreign troops to Ukraine would result in severe, potentially irreversible, consequences.

News.Az