Energy support from Azerbaijan reaches Ukraine

Humanitarian generators sent from Azerbaijan have been delivered to the Ukrainian city of Irpin, according to the Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan.

The embassy said the aid was handed over with the participation of Ukraine’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, and the Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Mykola Kalashnykov, News.Az reports, citing the Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan.

The shipment was collected by Azerbaijani citizens and organizations as part of humanitarian support efforts. The generators are intended to help maintain electricity supply and support critical infrastructure in Irpin.

Irpin, located in the Kyiv region, has faced significant infrastructure challenges since the start of the war. The latest delivery is part of ongoing international humanitarian assistance aimed at supporting Ukrainian cities affected by energy shortages and infrastructure damage.

